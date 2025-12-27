Viral Video of the Day for December 27, 2025: Dogs crack up viewers with perfect dab and Roomba cowboy ride

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a man gives TikTok viewers a peek into his dogs ' daily antics, and the internet can't get enough of the perfectly times chaos.

In the clip, the man asks his first dog, Brewski, to dab – and the pup immediately delivers a surprisingly flawless move.



The camera then pans down the hallway to reveal his other dog, Shawty, casually riding a Roomba through the house while wearing a cowboy hat, all set to Johnny Cash's Folsom Prison Blues.

"love whatever is going on in this house," one viewer hilariously commented.

Check it out: