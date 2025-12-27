Viral Video of the Day for December 27, 2025: Dogs crack up viewers with perfect dab and Roomba cowboy ride

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man gives TikTok viewers a peek into his dogs' daily antics, and the internet can't get enough of the perfectly times chaos.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the man asks his first dog, Brewski, to dab – and the pup immediately delivers a surprisingly flawless move.

The camera then pans down the hallway to reveal his other dog, Shawty, casually riding a Roomba through the house while wearing a cowboy hat, all set to Johnny Cash's Folsom Prison Blues.

"love whatever is going on in this house," one viewer hilariously commented.

Check it out:

This TikToker's dogs redefine "normal" with a dab, a Roomba, and serious cowboy energy.
This TikToker's dogs redefine "normal" with a dab, a Roomba, and serious cowboy energy.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@heytakeachance
Viral Video of the Day for December 26, 2025: Five Jack Russells turn Christmas morning into pure chaos Viral Video of the Day for December 26, 2025: Five Jack Russells turn Christmas morning into pure chaos
Viral Video of the Day for December 25, 2025: Cat stares judgmentally as dog earns her Christmas toys! Viral Video of the Day for December 25, 2025: Cat stares judgmentally as dog earns her Christmas toys!
Viral Video of the Day for December 24, 2025: Toddler's sassy "Golden" performance steals the internet! Viral Video of the Day for December 24, 2025: Toddler's sassy "Golden" performance steals the internet!
Viral Video of the Day for December 23, 2025: Tiny cat is mesmerized by windshield wipers on snowy Christmas drive Viral Video of the Day for December 23, 2025: Tiny cat is mesmerized by windshield wipers on snowy Christmas drive
Viral Video of the Day for December 22, 2025: Perfect Christmas surprise leaves TikTok in tears Viral Video of the Day for December 22, 2025: Perfect Christmas surprise leaves TikTok in tears
Viral Video of the Day for December 21, 2025: Dad's "zero gravity" prank gives sleeping co-pilot scare of her life! Viral Video of the Day for December 21, 2025: Dad's "zero gravity" prank gives sleeping co-pilot scare of her life!
Viral Video of the Day for December 20, 2025: Dog loses his mind when he meets Santa Claus for the first time! Viral Video of the Day for December 20, 2025: Dog loses his mind when he meets Santa Claus for the first time!
Viral Video of the Day for December 19, 2025: Baby's infectious giggles steal the spotlight at sea lion show Viral Video of the Day for December 19, 2025: Baby's infectious giggles steal the spotlight at sea lion show

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@heytakeachance

More on Viral Video of the Day: