Viral Video of the Day for December 27, 2025: Dogs crack up viewers with perfect dab and Roomba cowboy ride
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man gives TikTok viewers a peek into his dogs' daily antics, and the internet can't get enough of the perfectly times chaos.
In the clip, the man asks his first dog, Brewski, to dab – and the pup immediately delivers a surprisingly flawless move.
The camera then pans down the hallway to reveal his other dog, Shawty, casually riding a Roomba through the house while wearing a cowboy hat, all set to Johnny Cash's Folsom Prison Blues.
"love whatever is going on in this house," one viewer hilariously commented.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@heytakeachance