Viral Video of the Day for December 28, 2025: Woman spots Buddy the Elf in Chicago airport
Chicago, Illinois - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman named Maddy caught Buddy the Elf speaking to passengers waiting for their flights at the Chicago airport.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Maddy films Buddy – AKA Matthew Sitz – walking around with his wife and son, who are also dressed up as elves.
He approaches random people to wish them a "Merry Christmas," and even stops someone who is eating to suggest, "You should put syrup on that – it's so much better."
"Wait he sounds just like will Ferrell," one viewer said.
Another commented, "WHY CANT I EVER BE IN THE RIGHT AIRPORT."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@vivdlymaddy