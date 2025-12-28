Viral Video of the Day for December 28, 2025: Woman spots Buddy the Elf in Chicago airport

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Chicago, Illinois - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman named Maddy caught Buddy the Elf speaking to passengers waiting for their flights at the Chicago airport.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Maddy films Buddy – AKA Matthew Sitz – walking around with his wife and son, who are also dressed up as elves.

He approaches random people to wish them a "Merry Christmas," and even stops someone who is eating to suggest, "You should put syrup on that – it's so much better."

"Wait he sounds just like will Ferrell," one viewer said.

Another commented, "WHY CANT I EVER BE IN THE RIGHT AIRPORT."

Check it out:

Passengers waiting for their flights at the Chicago airport got a very festive surprise by none other than Buddy the Elf!
Passengers waiting for their flights at the Chicago airport got a very festive surprise by none other than Buddy the Elf!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@vivdlymaddy
