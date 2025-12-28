Viral Video of the Day for December 28, 2025: Woman spots Buddy the Elf in Chicago airport

Chicago, Illinois - In today's Viral Video of the Day , a woman named Maddy caught Buddy the Elf speaking to passengers waiting for their flights at the Chicago airport.

In the clip, Maddy films Buddy – AKA Matthew Sitz – walking around with his wife and son, who are also dressed up as elves.

He approaches random people to wish them a "Merry Christmas," and even stops someone who is eating to suggest, "You should put syrup on that – it's so much better."

"Wait he sounds just like will Ferrell," one viewer said.

Another commented, "WHY CANT I EVER BE IN THE RIGHT AIRPORT."

Check it out: