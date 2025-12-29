Viral Video of the Day for December 29, 2025: Baby's Christmas gift delivery comes with extra enthusiasm!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a TikTok clip is melting hearts by showing a baby on Christmas morning enthusiastically handing out presents to his family.

In the clip, he stomps excitedly toward each person, shaking the gifts with every step.

The caption reads: "When you're the first baby and grandbaby in the family on Christmas."

"I like my gifts shaken, not stirred," one viewer joked.

Check it out:

This baby delivered Christmas gifts to his family with so much excitement that he couldn't stop stomping!
This baby delivered Christmas gifts to his family with so much excitement that he couldn't stop stomping!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@maribethfields
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@maribethfields

