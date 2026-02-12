Viral Video of the Day for February 12, 2026: Phantom of the Opera crashes wedding reception in epic surprise!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a wedding guest caught the moment a reception took an incredibly theatrical turn.

In the clip, one of the wedding attendees films as the reception lights starts flickering.

Moments later, former West End Phantom of the Opera performer David Shannon appears and launches into the musical's iconic song.

He then walks over to the bride, Charlotte, who is seated beside her husband, and presents her with a rose as he continues singing.

"Literally me watching and realizing I'm not planning my wedding to the fullest," one viewer commented.

Check it out: