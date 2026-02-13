Viral Video of the Day for February 13, 2026: Dog swings toddler in adorable backyard moment!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mom captures a wholesome backyard scene as her dog turned playtime into a joyride.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Chelsea Brown films her toddler outside on a swing as the family's Golden Retriever grabs the rope with his teeth and spins it in circles, sending the little girl on a surprisingly fun ride.
"core memory is being made," one viewer commented.
Another wrote, "This needs to be an ad for something. Idk what for, but something lol."
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for February 12, 2026: Phantom of the Opera crashes wedding reception in epic surprise!
Viral Video of the Day for February 11, 2026: Baby instantly goes into dance mode when favorite song plays
Viral Video of the Day for February 6, 2026: Dad panics after daughter tries risky skin tag removal on couch
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@_chelsea_brown_4