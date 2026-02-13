Viral Video of the Day for February 13, 2026: Dog swings toddler in adorable backyard moment!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mom captures a wholesome backyard scene as her dog turned playtime into a joyride.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Chelsea Brown films her toddler outside on a swing as the family's Golden Retriever grabs the rope with his teeth and spins it in circles, sending the little girl on a surprisingly fun ride.

"core memory is being made," one viewer commented.

Another wrote, "This needs to be an ad for something. Idk what for, but something lol."

Check it out:

This toddler got the VIP treatment when her dog turned backyard playtime into the cutest ride ever!
This toddler got the VIP treatment when her dog turned backyard playtime into the cutest ride ever!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@_chelsea_brown_4
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@_chelsea_brown_4

