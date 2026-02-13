Viral Video of the Day for February 13, 2026: Dog swings toddler in adorable backyard moment!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a mom captures a wholesome backyard scene as her dog turned playtime into a joyride.

In the clip, Chelsea Brown films her toddler outside on a swing as the family's Golden Retriever grabs the rope with his teeth and spins it in circles, sending the little girl on a surprisingly fun ride.

"core memory is being made," one viewer commented.



Another wrote, "This needs to be an ad for something. Idk what for, but something lol."



