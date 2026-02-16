Viral Video of the Day for February 16, 2026: Guy tries to pole vault across river and instantly wipes out!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man attempted an ambitious pole-vault over a river – but the stunt collapsed the second he took off.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, a man stands on the sand holding a long stick in the water while his friend waits and tells him to run up for the jump.

Before taking off, he jokes that the stunt is for "Simone seafood boil," clearly meaning Simone Biles – and seemingly unaware that pole vaulting isn't even a gymnastics event.

He sprints toward the river and tries to vault across, but the stick immediately snaps, sending him straight into the water.

One viewer joked, "Don't do nothing else for Simone Biles."

Check it out:

This man attempted a vault across a river, but the pole had other plans.
This man attempted a vault across a river, but the pole had other plans.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@unknownuser25753
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@unknownuser25753

