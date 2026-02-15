Viral Video of the Day for February 15, 2026: Playful pup gives his dad a surprise chomp!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a lighthearted moment between a dog and his human has viewers on TikTok cracking up!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Bugs jumps up at Kells' husband and playfully nips his arm.
Instead of being upset, her husband can't stop laughing and wonders why Bugs did it in the first place.
"The way he turned around to see if he wanted more," one viewer joked.
Another wrote, "All that sass in a collar covered in hearts."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kellsmholtz