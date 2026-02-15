Viral Video of the Day for February 15, 2026: Playful pup gives his dad a surprise chomp!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a lighthearted moment between a dog and his human has viewers on TikTok cracking up!

In the clip, Bugs jumps up at Kells' husband and playfully nips his arm.

Instead of being upset, her husband can't stop laughing and wonders why Bugs did it in the first place.

"The way he turned around to see if he wanted more," one viewer joked.

Another wrote, "All that sass in a collar covered in hearts."

Check it out:

This pup went in for a playful chomp and then checked to see if round two was on the table!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kellsmholtz

More on Viral Video of the Day: