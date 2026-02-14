Viral Video of the Day for February 14, 2026: Squirrel catches yummy snacks from high up in a tree
New York, New York - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a persistent toss-and-catch game paid off when a squirrel finally snagged its snack mid-air in Central Park!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Colton Davies films a woman tossing a nut to a squirrel perched high in a tree.
She throws it several times as the squirrel tries to catch it – and misses
On the final toss, the squirrel successfully grabs the acorn and immediately starts eating.
"He ordered Uber eats," one viewer joked.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@coltonrobertdavies