Viral Video of the Day for February 17, 2026: Trash collector's dog is gifted her own neon vest in adorable clip

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a heartwarming act of kindness to a woman and her dog caught on a Ring camera is melting hearts across the internet.

In the clip, a Ring camera captures a woman in a bright neon green safety vest – a trash collector at an apartment complex – walking past over the course of several days with her adorable dog in tow.



The resident who sees the footage decides the pup deserves her own matching vest, so she buys one and leaves it on a small table outside for the woman to find.



The follow-up footage shows the dog proudly wearing her next vest, and the trash collector's reaction says it all.

"That’s mee!! Thank you everyone for all the love. I’ve been crying reading all these kind comments. My job is not easy but I still show up every day & princess she loves to tag along," the woman commented on the video.

Check it out: