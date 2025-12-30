Viral Video of the Day for December 30, 2025: Boy breaks down after ultimate Christmas surprise
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a young boy's Christmas morning takes a very emotional turn when he unwraps the present of his dreams.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the boy opens up his first gift, a PS5 controller – despite only owning an Xbox – prompting his parents to apologize and say that they'll return it.
Seconds later, he opens his next gift to reveal a brand-new PS5, leaving him frozen in shock before bursting into tears of pure happiness.
"This young man is the result of great parenting," one viewer kindly wrote.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@angie_ange91