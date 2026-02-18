Viral Video of the Day for February 18, 2026: Woman gets cops called on her for "curb walking" to induce labor
Chicago, Illinois - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a pregnant woman at 38 weeks takes to the curb outside her home to try "curb walking" – a method believed to help induce labor – only to be interrupted by a friendly police officer.
In the clip, the woman is mid-stride along the curb when the officer approaches, listens to her explain the labor-inducing technique, and chuckles before admitting he's never heard of it.
After explaining that a neighbor had called to check on her well-being, he sent her on her way to keep doing her thing.
Commenters couldn't get enough of the wholesome encounter, with one user writing, "that neighbor HATED the fact you were using your free will lmaoo," while another joked, "Wow people are BOREDDDD."
