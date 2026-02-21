Viral Video of the Day for February 21, 2026: Woman gets huge pin removed from foot – and doesn't even flinch!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, TikToker Sara Meyer documented the moment a doctor removed a pin from her left foot following a bunion removal procedure.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Sara asks the doctor if the removal is going to hurt, to which he replies, "usually it's not too bad."

Then, he pulls out a surprisingly large pin – leaving both Sara and viewers stunned when she feels absolutely nothing, responding, "Didn't even feel it."

Viewers flooded the comments in disbelief at both the size of the pin and Sara's unbothered reaction, with one user writing, "UM THAT PIN WAS HUGE," while another noted, "He was surprised as well."

Check it out:

Sara Meyer got a huge pin taken out of her foot after a bunion removal procedure, and her reaction has viewers stunned.
Sara Meyer got a huge pin taken out of her foot after a bunion removal procedure, and her reaction has viewers stunned.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@zona480
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@zona480

