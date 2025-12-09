Viral Video of the Day for December 9, 2025: Wedding dance trick turns into an epic fail

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a couple attempted an ambitious Dancing With the Stars-style move at a wedding... and it did not end as planned!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, a woman named Hannah and her husband are seen on the dance floor at Hannah's best friend's wedding, ready to show off a bold trick they learned to get the party started.

He flips her upward so she's positioned like she's doing a handstand on top of him – but the balance slips for just a second, and she tumbles over his back, landing on her neck.

Hannah later revealed in a separate video that the fall broke her clavicle and required surgery, but thankfully, she is okay.

"Y'all were watching way too much dancing with the stars," one viewer quipped.

Check it out:

A wedding dance trick went very wrong in today's Viral Video of the Day!
A wedding dance trick went very wrong in today's Viral Video of the Day!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@hannah.dlt
Viral Video of the Day for December 8, 2025: Frenchie dog goes full dancing queen in hilarious TikTok! Viral Video of the Day for December 8, 2025: Frenchie dog goes full dancing queen in hilarious TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day for December 7, 2025: Adorable raccoon shows off his go-to chill routine Viral Video of the Day for December 7, 2025: Adorable raccoon shows off his go-to chill routine
Viral Video of the Day for December 6, 2025: Determined dog struggles hilariously with oversized stick Viral Video of the Day for December 6, 2025: Determined dog struggles hilariously with oversized stick
Viral Video of the Day for December 5, 2025: Toddler caught going rogue on giant cinnamon roll in backseat Viral Video of the Day for December 5, 2025: Toddler caught going rogue on giant cinnamon roll in backseat
Viral Video of the Day for December 4, 2025: Little girl has epic meltdown over Elf on the Shelf Viral Video of the Day for December 4, 2025: Little girl has epic meltdown over Elf on the Shelf
Viral Video of the Day for December 3, 2025: Toddler discovers mom's vibration plate – and can't get enough! Viral Video of the Day for December 3, 2025: Toddler discovers mom's vibration plate – and can't get enough!
Viral Video of the Day for December 2, 2025: TikToker hilariously pranks roommate with "obese" guinea pig Viral Video of the Day for December 2, 2025: TikToker hilariously pranks roommate with "obese" guinea pig
Viral Video of the Day for December 1, 2025: Tiny singer steals the show in Christmas PJ performance Viral Video of the Day for December 1, 2025: Tiny singer steals the show in Christmas PJ performance

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@hannah.dlt

More on Viral Video of the Day: