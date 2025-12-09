Viral Video of the Day for December 9, 2025: Wedding dance trick turns into an epic fail

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a couple attempted an ambitious Dancing With the Stars-style move at a wedding... and it did not end as planned!

In the clip, a woman named Hannah and her husband are seen on the dance floor at Hannah's best friend's wedding, ready to show off a bold trick they learned to get the party started.

He flips her upward so she's positioned like she's doing a handstand on top of him – but the balance slips for just a second, and she tumbles over his back, landing on her neck.

Hannah later revealed in a separate video that the fall broke her clavicle and required surgery, but thankfully, she is okay.

"Y'all were watching way too much dancing with the stars," one viewer quipped.

Check it out: