Viral Video of the Day for December 21, 2025: Dad's "zero gravity" prank gives sleeping co-pilot scare of her life!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dad films his adorable "co-pilot" daughter fast asleep before pulling the ultimate zero-gravity prank.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the dad hits zero gravity, instantly waking his daughter as her iPad lifts into the air.

Her startled reaction – wide-eyed and clearly confused for a split second – makes the moment both hilarious and wholesome.

"My dad was a pilot and he used to do this all the time," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

This dad's zero-gravity prank wakes his daughter to a moment she'll never forget!
This dad's zero-gravity prank wakes his daughter to a moment she'll never forget!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@the1nonlycrb0
Viral Video of the Day for December 20, 2025: Dog loses his mind when he meets Santa Claus for the first time! Viral Video of the Day for December 20, 2025: Dog loses his mind when he meets Santa Claus for the first time!
Viral Video of the Day for December 19, 2025: Baby's infectious giggles steal the spotlight at sea lion show Viral Video of the Day for December 19, 2025: Baby's infectious giggles steal the spotlight at sea lion show
Viral Video of the Day for December 18, 2025: Runaway suitcase turns airport escalator into domino disaster Viral Video of the Day for December 18, 2025: Runaway suitcase turns airport escalator into domino disaster
Viral Video of the Day for December 17, 2025: Cat gets shock of his life from talking cactus toy! Viral Video of the Day for December 17, 2025: Cat gets shock of his life from talking cactus toy!
Viral Video of the Day for December 16, 2025: Mom finds toddler "double-fisting" bottles while sibling cries Viral Video of the Day for December 16, 2025: Mom finds toddler "double-fisting" bottles while sibling cries
Viral Video of the Day for December 14, 2025: Tiny toddler has hilarious one-word dinner request Viral Video of the Day for December 14, 2025: Tiny toddler has hilarious one-word dinner request
Viral Video of the Day for December 13, 2025: Toddler's "dirty pizza face" nursery rhyme wins the internet Viral Video of the Day for December 13, 2025: Toddler's "dirty pizza face" nursery rhyme wins the internet
Viral Video of the Day for December 12, 2025: Toddler's accidental Irish jig has the internet crying with laughter! Viral Video of the Day for December 12, 2025: Toddler's accidental Irish jig has the internet crying with laughter!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@the1nonlycrb0

More on Viral Video of the Day: