Viral Video of the Day for December 21, 2025: Dad's "zero gravity" prank gives sleeping co-pilot scare of her life!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dad films his adorable "co-pilot" daughter fast asleep before pulling the ultimate zero-gravity prank.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the dad hits zero gravity, instantly waking his daughter as her iPad lifts into the air.
Her startled reaction – wide-eyed and clearly confused for a split second – makes the moment both hilarious and wholesome.
"My dad was a pilot and he used to do this all the time," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@the1nonlycrb0