Viral Video of the Day for February 1, 2026: Doorbell cam captures hilarious end to boozy night out

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, two women stumble home from the bar, but while one makes it safely inside, her friend tries to step up onto the porch – and immediately takes a spill.

Viral Video of the Day

In the footage captured via doorbell cam, one clearly tipsy woman walks up to a house and manages to make it in.

Her friend, however, stumbles off the side and crashes right into the trash cans!

"First of all, BRUNCH WAS 12 hours ago. Y’all been at it for a while," one viewer hilariously commented.

Check it out:

These two women clearly had a great night out... but only one of them made it inside!
These two women clearly had a great night out... but only one of them made it inside!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@theycallmetiffxoxo
Viral Video of the Day for January 31, 2026: TikToker baffles boyfriend with hilarious fake football talk Viral Video of the Day for January 31, 2026: TikToker baffles boyfriend with hilarious fake football talk
Viral Video of the Day for January 30, 2026: Exhausted baby nods off mid-cry in hilarious clip Viral Video of the Day for January 30, 2026: Exhausted baby nods off mid-cry in hilarious clip
Viral Video of the Day for January 29, 2026: Guy leaps into snow thinking it's soft... it wasn't! Viral Video of the Day for January 29, 2026: Guy leaps into snow thinking it's soft... it wasn't!
Viral Video of the Day for January 28, 2026: Dog learns about deep snow – and instantly regrets it! Viral Video of the Day for January 28, 2026: Dog learns about deep snow – and instantly regrets it!
Viral Video of the Day for January 27, 2026: Baby's first lemon taste ends in a hilarious pucker Viral Video of the Day for January 27, 2026: Baby's first lemon taste ends in a hilarious pucker
Viral Video of the Day for January 26, 2026: Woman investigates mysterious music – and finds her cat playing piano! Viral Video of the Day for January 26, 2026: Woman investigates mysterious music – and finds her cat playing piano!
Viral Video of the Day for January 25, 2026: Toddler accidentally breaks mom's nose in shocking babycam moment Viral Video of the Day for January 25, 2026: Toddler accidentally breaks mom's nose in shocking babycam moment
Viral Video of the Day for January 24, 2026: This cat is giving kisses back, and the internet is losing it! Viral Video of the Day for January 24, 2026: This cat is giving kisses back, and the internet is losing it!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@theycallmetiffxoxo

More on Viral Video of the Day: