Viral Video of the Day for February 1, 2026: Doorbell cam captures hilarious end to boozy night out
In today's Viral Video of the Day, two women stumble home from the bar, but while one makes it safely inside, her friend tries to step up onto the porch – and immediately takes a spill.
Viral Video of the Day
In the footage captured via doorbell cam, one clearly tipsy woman walks up to a house and manages to make it in.
Her friend, however, stumbles off the side and crashes right into the trash cans!
"First of all, BRUNCH WAS 12 hours ago. Y’all been at it for a while," one viewer hilariously commented.
Check it out:
