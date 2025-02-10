Viral Video of the Day for February 10, 2025: Sassy dog hilariously turns back to owner

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman caught her dog throwing a tantrum when he didn't get his way.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Buddy angrily scoffs at his owner while being scolded for not "changing his clothes."

"The stomping n talking back," one viewer commented.

Another wrote, "he pay the bills im convinced."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog that got so mad at his owner, he turned his back on her!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog that got so mad at his owner, he turned his back on her!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@buddy.oso
Viral Video of the Day for February 9, 2025: Girl rides horse to prom, but things take a messy twist Viral Video of the Day for February 9, 2025: Girl rides horse to prom, but things take a messy twist
Viral Video of the Day for February 8, 2025: Mom and daughter spot incredible sea creature on way to cruise ship! Viral Video of the Day for February 8, 2025: Mom and daughter spot incredible sea creature on way to cruise ship!
Viral Video of the Day for February 7, 2025: Girl in shock after seeing boyfriend's "perfect" posture Viral Video of the Day for February 7, 2025: Girl in shock after seeing boyfriend's "perfect" posture
Viral Video of the Day for February 6, 2025: Wife gets husband with hilarious balloon scare prank Viral Video of the Day for February 6, 2025: Wife gets husband with hilarious balloon scare prank
Viral Video of the Day for February 5, 2025: First-time skier takes scenic route directly into crowd! Viral Video of the Day for February 5, 2025: First-time skier takes scenic route directly into crowd!
Viral Video of the Day for February 4, 2025: Fox hilariously takes a whizz on girl's White Claw Viral Video of the Day for February 4, 2025: Fox hilariously takes a whizz on girl's White Claw
Viral Video of the Day for February 3, 2025: Little dogs wander into unsuspecting couple's yard! Viral Video of the Day for February 3, 2025: Little dogs wander into unsuspecting couple's yard!
Viral Video of the Day for February 2, 2025: Pet bunny throws epic temper tantrum in bathroom! Viral Video of the Day for February 2, 2025: Pet bunny throws epic temper tantrum in bathroom!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@buddy.oso

More on Viral Video of the Day: