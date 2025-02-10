Viral Video of the Day for February 10, 2025: Sassy dog hilariously turns back to owner
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman caught her dog throwing a tantrum when he didn't get his way.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Buddy angrily scoffs at his owner while being scolded for not "changing his clothes."
"The stomping n talking back," one viewer commented.
Another wrote, "he pay the bills im convinced."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@buddy.oso