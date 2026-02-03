Viral Video of the Day for February 3, 2026: Big brother's "gentle" soccer pass knocks little sister in head
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a porch soccer game between two siblings takes a painful turn when one of his kicks smacks right into her – twice!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Shawn Odell and his little sister Evelyn kick a soccer ball back and forth on their porch.
Shawn boots the ball a little too hard, and it hits Evelyn right in the knees, making her cry.
But just moments later, the ball rolls back to him – and he kicks it again, this time striking her directly in the head.
"As someone with siblings, he was being gentle," one viewer joked.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@shawnodell82