Viral Video of the Day for February 3, 2026: Big brother's "gentle" soccer pass knocks little sister in head

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a porch soccer game between two siblings takes a painful turn when one of his kicks smacks right into her – twice!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Shawn Odell and his little sister Evelyn kick a soccer ball back and forth on their porch.

Shawn boots the ball a little too hard, and it hits Evelyn right in the knees, making her cry.

But just moments later, the ball rolls back to him – and he kicks it again, this time striking her directly in the head.

"As someone with siblings, he was being gentle," one viewer joked.

Check it out:

This big brother's "gentle" soccer skills went from 0 to 100 REAL quick!
This big brother's "gentle" soccer skills went from 0 to 100 REAL quick!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@shawnodell82
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@shawnodell82

