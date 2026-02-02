Viral Video of the Day for February 2, 2026: Woman orders Jersey Mike's sandwich while singing opera
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman walked into Jersey Mike's and ordered her sandwich in full opera mode!
In the clip, Isabella Doriano walks into Jersey Mike's and gets ready to do her thing.
When it's time to order, she sings her entire sandwich request opera-style – and the employee making it can't stop smiling.
One viewer joked, "queen have you no anxiety??? like ever???"
