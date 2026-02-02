Viral Video of the Day for February 2, 2026: Woman orders Jersey Mike's sandwich while singing opera

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman walked into Jersey Mike's and ordered her sandwich in full opera mode!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Isabella Doriano walks into Jersey Mike's and gets ready to do her thing.

When it's time to order, she sings her entire sandwich request opera-style – and the employee making it can't stop smiling.

One viewer joked, "queen have you no anxiety??? like ever???"

Check it out:

This woman ordered her Jersey Mike's sandwich in full opera style!
This woman ordered her Jersey Mike's sandwich in full opera style!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@isabelladoriano
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@isabelladoriano

