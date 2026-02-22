Viral Video of the Day for February 22, 2026: Man shows how it feels falling asleep drunk in hilarious POV
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man named Jordyn has gone viral for his hilarious recreation of what it feels like to fall asleep after a night of drinking.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Jordyn stumbles into his bedroom laughing before flopping onto his bed.
Once he hits the pillow, the camera pans to his face where four rapid clips play in succession, showing his head spinning from top to bottom to mimic that dizzy, room-spinning feeling.
"Keep 1 foot on the floor when you feel like this it helps," one kind viewer advised.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jordynhenley