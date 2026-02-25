Viral Video of the Day for February 25, 2026: Adorable dog goes viral for hilariously guilty look in crate

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a TikTok captures her Australian Shepherd , Bear, in one of the most guilty-looking moments the internet has ever seen.

In the clip, the girl walks into her home and films Bear, who is sitting inside his open crate quivering with his lip curled up into what can only be described as a guilty grin.

The girl laughs and admits she can't tell if he's excited or scared.

"Aussies are so good at tattling on themselves," one viewer commented.

Another wrote, "it would drive me nuts not knowing what he got into."



Check it out: