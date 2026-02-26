Viral Video of the Day for February 26, 2026: Southwest flight attendant turns safety speech into comedy set

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a Southwest Airlines flight attendant turned a routine safety demonstration into a full-on comedy set.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the agent delivers the standard pre-flight speech when he suddenly goes off-script, quipping that anyone traveling with more than one child to Las Vegas should rethink their life choices.

He also added that anyone who doesn't know how to buckle a seatbelt "shouldn't be allowed in public without a guide," sending the entire cabin into hysterics.

Passenger Jesica Miner, who captured the moment on TikTok, can be heard laughing behind the camera as fellow travelers crack up around her.

One viewer commented, "I LOVE UNHINGED SOUTHWEST."

Check it out:

This Southwest Airlines flight attendant had the most hilarious pre-flight speech ever!
This Southwest Airlines flight attendant had the most hilarious pre-flight speech ever!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jesicaminer
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jesicaminer

