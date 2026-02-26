Viral Video of the Day for February 26, 2026: Southwest flight attendant turns safety speech into comedy set

In the clip, the agent delivers the standard pre-flight speech when he suddenly goes off-script, quipping that anyone traveling with more than one child to Las Vegas should rethink their life choices.

He also added that anyone who doesn't know how to buckle a seatbelt "shouldn't be allowed in public without a guide," sending the entire cabin into hysterics.

Passenger Jesica Miner, who captured the moment on TikTok, can be heard laughing behind the camera as fellow travelers crack up around her.

One viewer commented, "I LOVE UNHINGED SOUTHWEST."

Check it out: