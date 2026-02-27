Viral Video of the Day for February 27, 2026: Mini dachshund throws adorable temper tantrum on TikTok

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a mini dachshund named Bunny is melting hearts across the internet with what can only be described as the most dramatic little temper tantrum ever caught on camera.

In the clip, Bunny frantically paws at her owner's legs, shooting her the most intense side-eye before sitting back and clasping her tiny paws together in the most pitiful begging display you've ever seen.

The owner can barely keep it together as Bunny refuses to give up, cycling between the side-eye and prayer paws like a furry lawyer making her closing argument.

"Can you blame her she’s literally just a girl," one viewer joked.

Another wrote, "We fear this would work on us."

Check it out: