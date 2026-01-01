Viral Video of the Day for January 1, 2026: Man pranks woman with mini telescope on train

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

London, UK - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man riding a train in the UK pranked a stranger in the funniest way possible.

Viral Video of the Day

In the hilarious clip, the man casually whips out a mini telescope and points it straight at the phone of the woman sitting next to him as she texts.

When she catches him in the act, both burst out laughing, and he quickly looks away.

"harmless pranks will ALWAYS be more funny. this is amazing," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

This man turned a quiet train ride into a comedy sketch with this hilarious prank!
This man turned a quiet train ride into a comedy sketch with this hilarious prank!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@officialdeetee1

