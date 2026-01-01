Viral Video of the Day for January 1, 2026: Man pranks woman with mini telescope on train

London, UK - In today's Viral Video of the Day , a man riding a train in the UK pranked a stranger in the funniest way possible.

In the hilarious clip, the man casually whips out a mini telescope and points it straight at the phone of the woman sitting next to him as she texts.

When she catches him in the act, both burst out laughing, and he quickly looks away.

"harmless pranks will ALWAYS be more funny. this is amazing," one viewer commented.

Check it out: