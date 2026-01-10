Viral Video of the Day for January 10, 2026: Baby tries Texas Roadhouse steak for first time

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a baby's first bite of steak turns into a deliciously viral moment!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip posted by a proud mom, the baby eagerly leans forward as his dad holds up a delicious-looking piece of Texas Roadhouse steak for him to try.

What follows is a series of priceless facial expressions as the little one chomps down, clearly trying to process the bold new flavor.

"All steakhouses should have a program for a baby‘s first free steak," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

This baby tried steak for the first time at Texas Roadhouse - and his reaction is priceless!
This baby tried steak for the first time at Texas Roadhouse - and his reaction is priceless!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jetm060
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jetm060

