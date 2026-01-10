Viral Video of the Day for January 10, 2026: Baby tries Texas Roadhouse steak for first time
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a baby's first bite of steak turns into a deliciously viral moment!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip posted by a proud mom, the baby eagerly leans forward as his dad holds up a delicious-looking piece of Texas Roadhouse steak for him to try.
What follows is a series of priceless facial expressions as the little one chomps down, clearly trying to process the bold new flavor.
"All steakhouses should have a program for a baby‘s first free steak," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jetm060