Viral Video of the Day for January 10, 2026: Baby tries Texas Roadhouse steak for first time

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a baby's first bite of steak turns into a deliciously viral moment!

In the clip posted by a proud mom, the baby eagerly leans forward as his dad holds up a delicious-looking piece of Texas Roadhouse steak for him to try.

What follows is a series of priceless facial expressions as the little one chomps down, clearly trying to process the bold new flavor.

"All steakhouses should have a program for a baby‘s first free steak," one viewer commented.

Check it out: