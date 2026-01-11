Viral Video of the Day for January 11, 2026: Cat stuns family with amazing human stance!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a family is left completely baffled after their cat suddenly appears to channel his inner human!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, owner Jessica captures her feline friend Cheddar standing on his hind legs, staring intently at something in the distance.

The entire family watches as the cat holds the pose, seemingly unfazed, before finally getting back to his normal four-legged stance.

One viewer commented, "he said i’m ready to evolve."

Check it out:

This cat left his entire family speechless after standing upright like a human!
This cat left his entire family speechless after standing upright like a human!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@__jessicuhhh
Viral Video of the Day for January 10, 2026: Baby tries Texas Roadhouse steak for first time Viral Video of the Day for January 10, 2026: Baby tries Texas Roadhouse steak for first time
Viral Video of the Day for January 9, 2026: Cat trapped under couch in hilarious mishap Viral Video of the Day for January 9, 2026: Cat trapped under couch in hilarious mishap
Viral Video of the Day for January 8, 2026: Woman takes brutal staircase spill after tripping on stuffed animal Viral Video of the Day for January 8, 2026: Woman takes brutal staircase spill after tripping on stuffed animal
Viral Video of the Day for January 7, 2026: Woman stuns bar crowd by squatting Jaguars quarterback Viral Video of the Day for January 7, 2026: Woman stuns bar crowd by squatting Jaguars quarterback
Viral Video of the Day for January 6, 2026: Woman's bathroom upgrade goes wrong with hilarious fall Viral Video of the Day for January 6, 2026: Woman's bathroom upgrade goes wrong with hilarious fall
Viral Video of the Day for January 5, 2026: Husky has playful standoff with lion at zoo Viral Video of the Day for January 5, 2026: Husky has playful standoff with lion at zoo
Viral Video of the Day for January 4, 2026: Passengers shocked as cooler spills raw meat on baggage carousel! Viral Video of the Day for January 4, 2026: Passengers shocked as cooler spills raw meat on baggage carousel!
Viral Video of the Day for January 3, 2026: Blender fail turns smoothie-making session into total chaos Viral Video of the Day for January 3, 2026: Blender fail turns smoothie-making session into total chaos

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@__jessicuhhh

More on Viral Video of the Day: