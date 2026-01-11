Viral Video of the Day for January 11, 2026: Cat stuns family with amazing human stance!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a family is left completely baffled after their cat suddenly appears to channel his inner human!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, owner Jessica captures her feline friend Cheddar standing on his hind legs, staring intently at something in the distance.
The entire family watches as the cat holds the pose, seemingly unfazed, before finally getting back to his normal four-legged stance.
One viewer commented, "he said i’m ready to evolve."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@__jessicuhhh