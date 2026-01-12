Viral Video of the Day for January 12, 2026: This dog's babysitting skills are cracking up TikTok!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a golden retriever was caught on camera rocking a toddler in a bouncer, leaving viewers amused and impressed!

In the clip, Julia Miller films as her golden retriever hilariously rocks her toddler in a bouncer, carefully nudging it back and forth like a seasoned babysitter.



The wholesome moment racked up laughs online, with many joking that the dog fully has embraced its role as part of the family.

"Hey I'm a vet tech and this is actually very dangerous because they could end up fighting you for custody and then you'll have to pay child support," one viewer joked.

Check it out: