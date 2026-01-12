Viral Video of the Day for January 12, 2026: This dog's babysitting skills are cracking up TikTok!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a golden retriever was caught on camera rocking a toddler in a bouncer, leaving viewers amused and impressed!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Julia Miller films as her golden retriever hilariously rocks her toddler in a bouncer, carefully nudging it back and forth like a seasoned babysitter.

The wholesome moment racked up laughs online, with many joking that the dog fully has embraced its role as part of the family.

"Hey I'm a vet tech and this is actually very dangerous because they could end up fighting you for custody and then you'll have to pay child support," one viewer joked.

Check it out:

This playful dog takes babysitting very seriously!
This playful dog takes babysitting very seriously!  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@julialmiller
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@julialmiller

