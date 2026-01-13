Viral Video of the Day for January 13, 2026: Toddler "helps" with dishes – then accidentally soaks himself

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dad's attempt to let his toddler help with dishes takes a hilarious turn.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the little toddler "washes" dishes in the sink as his dad explains that he's been helping for 20 minutes – but hasn't actually cleaned a single dish yet.

The little boy bends farther into the sink, and the water spout soaks him completely, leaving him confused about what's happening.

"To be fair it's more difficult to clean when you are randomly waterboarding yourself," one viewer joked.

Check it out:

This toddler "helped" with the dishes for 20 minutes - and somehow ended up soaking wet.
This toddler "helped" with the dishes for 20 minutes - and somehow ended up soaking wet.  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@pdennyyy
