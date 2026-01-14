Viral Video of the Day for January 14, 2026: Adorable cat captivated by leaky kitchen faucet

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Ireland - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a white cat named Charlie was filmed adorably playing with a leaky kitchen faucet while sitting in the sink.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the white Scottish Fold sits in the kitchen sink while pawing at the faucet, looking curious as it leaks water and licks it off his paw.

The mesmerized kitty appears utterly fascinated by the slow drip, leaving viewers laughing over just how adorable he looks.

"He's so cute, I cannot," one viewer commented, while another joked, "Watching the drips while solving quantum physics problems in that little brain."

Check it out:

This adorable white kitty is completely obsessed with a leaky faucet in today's viral video!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@moni.xxi
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@moni.xxi

