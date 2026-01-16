Viral Video of the Day for January 16, 2026: Woman gets "attacked" by school of fish in Maldives
Maldives - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman's calming escape to the Maldives took a chaotic turn when a massive school of fish suddenly leapt out of the water toward her.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Lili Ilhème films the crystal-clear blue water in the Maldives while enjoying a peaceful escape from the stress of everyday life.
But the calm moment is quickly shattered when a massive school of fish suddenly burst out of the water toward her, sending her into a screaming panic.
"The universe has a good sense of humor," one viewer joked.
Check it out:
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@lili_ilheme