Viral Video of the Day for January 16, 2026: Woman gets "attacked" by school of fish in Maldives

Maldives - In today's Viral Video of the Day , a woman's calming escape to the Maldives took a chaotic turn when a massive school of fish suddenly leapt out of the water toward her.

In the clip, Lili Ilhème films the crystal-clear blue water in the Maldives while enjoying a peaceful escape from the stress of everyday life.

But the calm moment is quickly shattered when a massive school of fish suddenly burst out of the water toward her, sending her into a screaming panic.

"The universe has a good sense of humor," one viewer joked.

Check it out: