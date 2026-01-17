Viral Video of the Day for January 17, 2026: Parents catch baby sleeping in funniest position ever!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, these parents discovered their baby sleeping in a position so ridiculous they could barely make it into the room without laughing.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the parents stand outside their baby's door, struggling to hold in their laughter as they quietly try to sneak inside to snap a photo of the moment.
When they finally enter the room, the reason becomes clear: the baby's legs are hilariously hanging out the side of the crib, creating a scene that has left TikTok viewers laughing.
"I thought he was overreacting until you showed us," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sliang95