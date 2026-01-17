Viral Video of the Day for January 17, 2026: Parents catch baby sleeping in funniest position ever!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, these parents discovered their baby sleeping in a position so ridiculous they could barely make it into the room without laughing.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the parents stand outside their baby's door, struggling to hold in their laughter as they quietly try to sneak inside to snap a photo of the moment.

When they finally enter the room, the reason becomes clear: the baby's legs are hilariously hanging out the side of the crib, creating a scene that has left TikTok viewers laughing.

"I thought he was overreacting until you showed us," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

This baby's sleeping position has his parents trying to not laugh!
This baby's sleeping position has his parents trying to not laugh!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sliang95
