Viral Video of the Day for January 18, 2026: Mom pranks kids with scary video: "Generational trauma"
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mom named Megan Singel pranked her young children with a scary video that millennials immediately recognized.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the two kids stand near the TV, calmly watching what appears to be a peaceful video of a car driving through a forest.
Without warning, a jump-scare flashes on screen, showing a frightening face as the kids scream and drop to the floor in fear.
"The fact I immediately recognized this," one viewer commented, while another wrote, "The millennials immediately knew."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@megansingel5