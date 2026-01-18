Viral Video of the Day for January 18, 2026: Mom pranks kids with scary video: "Generational trauma"

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mom named Megan Singel pranked her young children with a scary video that millennials immediately recognized.

In the clip, the two kids stand near the TV, calmly watching what appears to be a peaceful video of a car driving through a forest.

Without warning, a jump-scare flashes on screen, showing a frightening face as the kids scream and drop to the floor in fear.

"The fact I immediately recognized this," one viewer commented, while another wrote, "The millennials immediately knew."

One mom pranked her kids with a jump-scare that quickly went viral.
