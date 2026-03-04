Viral Video of the Day for March 4, 2026: Little girl's creepy stare freaks out the internet!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mom decided to use the speaker feature on her security camera to tell her young daughter to clean her room.

In the clip, the little girl is playing alone when she suddenly hears her mom's voice from the camera, telling her to "clean your room."

After hearing it, she slowly turns and stares directly into the lens with a blank, utterly terrifying expression that left viewers speechless.

One viewer joked, "Maybe if we don’t move she won’t see us.."

Check it out:

This little girl heard her mom's voice come through the camera speaker, and her reaction was NOT what anyone expected!
This little girl heard her mom's voice come through the camera speaker, and her reaction was NOT what anyone expected!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@ohitsjustkass
