Viral Video of the Day for March 4, 2026: Little girl's creepy stare freaks out the internet!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mom decided to use the speaker feature on her security camera to tell her young daughter to clean her room.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the little girl is playing alone when she suddenly hears her mom's voice from the camera, telling her to "clean your room."
After hearing it, she slowly turns and stares directly into the lens with a blank, utterly terrifying expression that left viewers speechless.
One viewer joked, "Maybe if we don’t move she won’t see us.."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@ohitsjustkass