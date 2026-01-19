Viral Video of the Day for January 19, 2026: Toddler hilariously dozes off mid bike ride with dad

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a high-energy bike ride took an unexpectedly sleepy turn.

In the clip, the toddler sits in the front seat of his dad's bike, gripping his own tiny handlebars.

At first, he appears full of energy, enthusiastically shouting "SPLASH" as they speed down the trail.

Moments later, the mood shifts when the little boy suddenly starts dozing off mid-ride, prompting dad to call mom to come pick him up.

"it happened so fast. bro went from SPLASH to Zzzzz in 2.5 seconds," one viewer joked in the comments.

