Viral Video of the Day for March 5, 2026: Woman sends dog flying during a nap!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman set up a timelapse to capture a sweet nap session with her small dog – but the footage revealed something far more chaotic than she bargained for.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the pair doze off peacefully, with the dog resting her head on the woman's arm.

But when the woman rolls over mid-sleep, she flings the unsuspecting pup clean across the bed with one swift motion.

One viewer commented, "I cannot even explain how much I'm laughing right now."

Check it out:

This woman set up a timelapse to see if her dog would stay by her side during a nap... and almost launched her into orbit instead!
This woman set up a timelapse to see if her dog would stay by her side during a nap... and almost launched her into orbit instead!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@longladyy
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@longladyy

