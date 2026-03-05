Viral Video of the Day for March 5, 2026: Woman sends dog flying during a nap!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman set up a timelapse to capture a sweet nap session with her small dog – but the footage revealed something far more chaotic than she bargained for.
In the clip, the pair doze off peacefully, with the dog resting her head on the woman's arm.
But when the woman rolls over mid-sleep, she flings the unsuspecting pup clean across the bed with one swift motion.
One viewer commented, "I cannot even explain how much I'm laughing right now."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@longladyy