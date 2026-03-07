Viral Video of the Day for March 7, 2026: Fan falls into stage gap during Machine Gun Kelly's UK concert

London, UK - In today's Viral Video of the Day , a concertgoer's onstage moment took an unexpected turn at Machine Gun Kelly 's UK performance on Friday night.

In the clip, a fan who was brought onstage walks behind MGK as he belts out one of his songs.

Suddenly, she steps into a large gap in the stage floor and falls, appearing to hit her face on the edge as she makes her way down. MGK turns around mid-lyric, continuing to sing as he and others rush to pull the girl back up to safety.

"Ain’t no way I’m climbing back out. Lemme know when it’s over and EVERYBODY gone," one viewer joked.

Check it out: