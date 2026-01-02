Viral Video of the Day for January 2, 2026: Toddler shows off confident dance moves in hilarious clip
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a young toddler is cracking up viewers on TikTok with his confident dance moves after turning on his Tonies audio player.
Viral Video of the Day
In the adorable clip, Darian Laine films her toddler as he immediately starts dancing to the beat.
The little boy throws his hips from side to side with impressive confidence, quickly winning over viewers online.
"He threw that thing in reverse too," one viewer joked, while another commented, "That's talent you can't teach."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@darianlainee