Viral Video of the Day for January 20, 2026: Tiny rat takes on Chihuahua in chaotic fight
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a Chihuahua and a pet rat proved to be an unlikely duo.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the dog and the rat start off playing on a couch, batting a hair tie back and forth before the action spills onto the floor.
What follows is a surprisingly intense – and hilarious – play fight, with the Chihuahua rolling onto his back as the rat hops onto the pup's chest.
"The Chihuahua gets to feel like a big dog," one viewer joked.
Check it out:
