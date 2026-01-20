Viral Video of the Day for January 20, 2026: Tiny rat takes on Chihuahua in chaotic fight

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a Chihuahua and a pet rat proved to be an unlikely duo.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the dog and the rat start off playing on a couch, batting a hair tie back and forth before the action spills onto the floor.

What follows is a surprisingly intense – and hilarious – play fight, with the Chihuahua rolling onto his back as the rat hops onto the pup's chest.

"The Chihuahua gets to feel like a big dog," one viewer joked.

Check it out:

This Chihuahua and rat just had the most unexpected wrestling match - and the internet is obsessed.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@holliecahill
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@holliecahill

