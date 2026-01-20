Viral Video of the Day for January 20, 2026: Tiny rat takes on Chihuahua in chaotic fight

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a Chihuahua and a pet rat proved to be an unlikely duo.

In the clip, the dog and the rat start off playing on a couch, batting a hair tie back and forth before the action spills onto the floor.

What follows is a surprisingly intense – and hilarious – play fight, with the Chihuahua rolling onto his back as the rat hops onto the pup's chest.

"The Chihuahua gets to feel like a big dog," one viewer joked.

Check it out: