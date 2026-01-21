Viral Video of the Day for January 21, 2026: Cat shoves entire head into glass of milk

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a determined cat was caught on camera attempting an unconventional method of getting his paws on a sip of milk.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the cat is shown with his head fully inside a glass as he tries to reach a tiny bit of milk left at the bottom.

In another video shared by the same user, the cat is revealed to be deaf, a detail that made the moment even more endearing to fans.

"But I bet he has a full bowl of fresh water he wont touch," one viewer joked.

Check it out:

This cat put his head into a glass of milk and still wasn't satisfied.
This cat put his head into a glass of milk and still wasn't satisfied.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@vernushy
Viral Video of the Day for January 20, 2026: Tiny rat takes on Chihuahua in chaotic fight Viral Video of the Day for January 20, 2026: Tiny rat takes on Chihuahua in chaotic fight
Viral Video of the Day for January 19, 2026: Toddler hilariously dozes off mid bike ride with dad Viral Video of the Day for January 19, 2026: Toddler hilariously dozes off mid bike ride with dad
Viral Video of the Day for January 18, 2026: Mom pranks kids with scary video: "Generational trauma" Viral Video of the Day for January 18, 2026: Mom pranks kids with scary video: "Generational trauma"
Viral Video of the Day for January 17, 2026: Parents catch baby sleeping in funniest position ever! Viral Video of the Day for January 17, 2026: Parents catch baby sleeping in funniest position ever!
Viral Video of the Day for January 16, 2026: Woman gets "attacked" by school of fish in Maldives Viral Video of the Day for January 16, 2026: Woman gets "attacked" by school of fish in Maldives
Viral Video of the Day for January 15, 2026: Toddler's face says it all after kiddie ride takes dramatic turn Viral Video of the Day for January 15, 2026: Toddler's face says it all after kiddie ride takes dramatic turn
Viral Video of the Day for January 14, 2026: Adorable cat captivated by leaky kitchen faucet Viral Video of the Day for January 14, 2026: Adorable cat captivated by leaky kitchen faucet
Viral Video of the Day for January 13, 2026: Toddler "helps" with dishes – then accidentally soaks himself Viral Video of the Day for January 13, 2026: Toddler "helps" with dishes – then accidentally soaks himself

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@vernushy

More on Viral Video of the Day: