Viral Video of the Day for January 21, 2026: Cat shoves entire head into glass of milk
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a determined cat was caught on camera attempting an unconventional method of getting his paws on a sip of milk.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the cat is shown with his head fully inside a glass as he tries to reach a tiny bit of milk left at the bottom.
In another video shared by the same user, the cat is revealed to be deaf, a detail that made the moment even more endearing to fans.
"But I bet he has a full bowl of fresh water he wont touch," one viewer joked.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@vernushy