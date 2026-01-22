Viral Video of the Day for January 22, 2026: Girl panics after hair gets stuck in straightening brush

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl hardcore freaked out after her hair got stuck in a heating styling tool. And who could blame her?!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the girl wraps her hair into the straightening brush to style it, but it quickly becomes wrapped around the barrel and gets stuck.

She tries to pull it free, but it doesn't budge, leaving her worried that her hair might burn off.

Luckily, she manages to remove it!

"survival instinct of a spec of dust," one viewer joked.

Check it out:

This girl nearly burned her hair off when it became stuck in a heated styling tool!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@capybaraloverr6
