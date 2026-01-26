Viral Video of the Day for January 26, 2026: Woman investigates mysterious music – and finds her cat playing piano!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman was left stunned after hearing music echo through her home, only to discover her cat sitting at the piano and playing the notes!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, a woman walks through her house after hearing piano music, unsure who could possibly be playing.
When she turns the corner, the mystery is solved: her cat is perched on the piano bench, casually pressing the keys, while her dog lies on the floor nearby, appearing to listen.
The video has racked up more than 5 million views, with viewers both amused and unsettled by the unexpected scene.
"That would scare the s**t out of me," one viewer commented, while another joked, "The dog there listening like they're getting over heartbreak."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@bongwateronmyhands