Viral Video of the Day for January 26, 2026: Woman investigates mysterious music – and finds her cat playing piano!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman was left stunned after hearing music echo through her home, only to discover her cat sitting at the piano and playing the notes!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, a woman walks through her house after hearing piano music, unsure who could possibly be playing.

When she turns the corner, the mystery is solved: her cat is perched on the piano bench, casually pressing the keys, while her dog lies on the floor nearby, appearing to listen.

The video has racked up more than 5 million views, with viewers both amused and unsettled by the unexpected scene.

"That would scare the s**t out of me," one viewer commented, while another joked, "The dog there listening like they're getting over heartbreak."

Check it out:

This woman was stunned after discovering her cat playing the piano!
This woman was stunned after discovering her cat playing the piano!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@bongwateronmyhands
Viral Video of the Day for January 25, 2026: Toddler accidentally breaks mom's nose in shocking babycam moment Viral Video of the Day for January 25, 2026: Toddler accidentally breaks mom's nose in shocking babycam moment
Viral Video of the Day for January 24, 2026: This cat is giving kisses back, and the internet is losing it! Viral Video of the Day for January 24, 2026: This cat is giving kisses back, and the internet is losing it!
Viral Video of the Day for January 23, 2026: Turtle tries to wake up skeleton in hilarious clip! Viral Video of the Day for January 23, 2026: Turtle tries to wake up skeleton in hilarious clip!
Viral Video of the Day for January 22, 2026: Girl panics after hair gets stuck in straightening brush Viral Video of the Day for January 22, 2026: Girl panics after hair gets stuck in straightening brush
Viral Video of the Day for January 21, 2026: Cat shoves entire head into glass of milk Viral Video of the Day for January 21, 2026: Cat shoves entire head into glass of milk
Viral Video of the Day for January 20, 2026: Tiny rat takes on Chihuahua in chaotic fight Viral Video of the Day for January 20, 2026: Tiny rat takes on Chihuahua in chaotic fight
Viral Video of the Day for January 19, 2026: Toddler hilariously dozes off mid bike ride with dad Viral Video of the Day for January 19, 2026: Toddler hilariously dozes off mid bike ride with dad
Viral Video of the Day for January 18, 2026: Mom pranks kids with scary video: "Generational trauma" Viral Video of the Day for January 18, 2026: Mom pranks kids with scary video: "Generational trauma"

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@bongwateronmyhands

More on Viral Video of the Day: