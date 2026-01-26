Viral Video of the Day for January 26, 2026: Woman investigates mysterious music – and finds her cat playing piano!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a woman was left stunned after hearing music echo through her home, only to discover her cat sitting at the piano and playing the notes!

In the clip, a woman walks through her house after hearing piano music, unsure who could possibly be playing.

When she turns the corner, the mystery is solved: her cat is perched on the piano bench, casually pressing the keys, while her dog lies on the floor nearby, appearing to listen.

The video has racked up more than 5 million views, with viewers both amused and unsettled by the unexpected scene.

"That would scare the s**t out of me," one viewer commented, while another joked, "The dog there listening like they're getting over heartbreak."

Check it out: