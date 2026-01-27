Viral Video of the Day for January 27, 2026: Baby's first lemon taste ends in a hilarious pucker
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a baby's excitement quickly turned to shock after she took her very first bite of a lemon, leaving viewers laughing at her priceless sour reaction.
In the clip, the mom holds out a slice of lemon in front of her baby, who eagerly leans in to try it.
As soon as she takes a tiny bite, her expression flips from excitement to a full-on pucker, letting out a hilarious sound as she desperately tries to shake off the sour taste.
"babies trying things for the first time will always be funny and adorable to me," one viewer commented.
