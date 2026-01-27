Viral Video of the Day for January 27, 2026: Baby's first lemon taste ends in a hilarious pucker

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a baby's excitement quickly turned to shock after she took her very first bite of a lemon, leaving viewers laughing at her priceless sour reaction.

In the clip, the mom holds out a slice of lemon in front of her baby, who eagerly leans in to try it.

As soon as she takes a tiny bite, her expression flips from excitement to a full-on pucker, letting out a hilarious sound as she desperately tries to shake off the sour taste.

"babies trying things for the first time will always be funny and adorable to me," one viewer commented.

Check it out: