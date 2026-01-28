Viral Video of the Day for January 28, 2026: Dog learns about deep snow – and instantly regrets it!

Toronto, Canada - In today's Viral Video of the Day , one excited pup couldn't wait to run outside for some snowy fun – but the second he realized the snow was way deeper than expected, he made a very quick retreat back indoors.

In the clip, Melissa's dog Frankie paws at the front door, eager to go outside and play in the snow.

When his parents open the door for him, he immediately bolts out – not realizing the snow is several feet deep.

In an instant, he disappears into the white!

A second later, Frankie pops his head back up and sprints right back inside to the warmth of home.

"i thought we lost frankie for a sec," one viewer joked.

Check it out: