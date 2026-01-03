Viral Video of the Day for January 3, 2026: Blender fail turns smoothie-making session into total chaos

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a woman's attempt at making a simple smoothie takes an unexpected turn...

In the clip, Grace adds bananas, strawberries, ice, and milk to her blender and hits start.

Everything seems to be going smoothly at first, but moments later, chaos erupts when the blender's lid collapses inward without her noticing and gets pulverized into the mix.

One viewer commented, "I did this once but thought it was ice, I DIDNT EVEN PUT ICE IN IT!!!!

Check it out: