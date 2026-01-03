Viral Video of the Day for January 3, 2026: Blender fail turns smoothie-making session into total chaos

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman's attempt at making a simple smoothie takes an unexpected turn...

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Grace adds bananas, strawberries, ice, and milk to her blender and hits start.

Everything seems to be going smoothly at first, but moments later, chaos erupts when the blender's lid collapses inward without her noticing and gets pulverized into the mix.

One viewer commented, "I did this once but thought it was ice, I DIDNT EVEN PUT ICE IN IT!!!!

Check it out:

This TikToker just wanted a smoothie – but ended up blending part of the blender instead!
This TikToker just wanted a smoothie – but ended up blending part of the blender instead!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@gracecardi
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@gracecardi

