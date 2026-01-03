Viral Video of the Day for January 3, 2026: Blender fail turns smoothie-making session into total chaos
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman's attempt at making a simple smoothie takes an unexpected turn...
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Grace adds bananas, strawberries, ice, and milk to her blender and hits start.
Everything seems to be going smoothly at first, but moments later, chaos erupts when the blender's lid collapses inward without her noticing and gets pulverized into the mix.
One viewer commented, "I did this once but thought it was ice, I DIDNT EVEN PUT ICE IN IT!!!!
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for January 2, 2026: Toddler shows off confident dance moves in hilarious clip
Viral Video of the Day for December 31, 2025: Baby otter tries fish for first time in adorable TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day for December 29, 2025: Baby's Christmas gift delivery comes with extra enthusiasm!
Viral Video of the Day for December 27, 2025: Dogs crack up viewers with perfect dab and Roomba cowboy ride
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@gracecardi