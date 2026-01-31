Viral Video of the Day for January 31, 2026: TikToker baffles boyfriend with hilarious fake football talk

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, this woman got a priceless reaction out of her boyfriend by coming up with her very own football lingo!

Viral Video of the Day

In the TikTok clip, Mimi Latrice watches a football game with her boyfriend while they eat dinner.

Wanting to catch him off guard, she hilariously yells, "Squeeze it!" at the TV, like that's something people actually say during football!

His reaction is pure gold: he turns to her in total shock and confusion, before asking: "Squeeze what?"

Viewers couldn't get over the hilarity, with one commenting, "he politely told you to shut up," while another wrote, "pls i would've died laughing."

Check it out:

This woman started yelling "football advice" at the TV and her boyfriend was NOT ready!
This woman started yelling "football advice" at the TV and her boyfriend was NOT ready!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@mimilatrice
More on Viral Video of the Day: