Viral Video of the Day for January 4, 2026: Passengers shocked as cooler spills raw meat on baggage carousel!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, travelers got an unexpected surprise when a cooler tipped over on the baggage carousel.

In the bizarre clip, the cooler makes it way toward the front of the baggage carousel, tipped over with its contents leaking out.

The contents inside included raw meat, which shocked passengers waiting for their suitcases.

"But heaven forbid I have a perfume bottle," one viewer joked.

Passengers got more than luggage when a cooler full of raw meat tipped over on the carousel!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@quinndavisracing12
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@quinndavisracing12

