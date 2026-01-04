Viral Video of the Day for January 4, 2026: Passengers shocked as cooler spills raw meat on baggage carousel!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, travelers got an unexpected surprise when a cooler tipped over on the baggage carousel.
Viral Video of the Day
In the bizarre clip, the cooler makes it way toward the front of the baggage carousel, tipped over with its contents leaking out.
The contents inside included raw meat, which shocked passengers waiting for their suitcases.
"But heaven forbid I have a perfume bottle," one viewer joked.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@quinndavisracing12