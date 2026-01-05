Viral Video of the Day for January 5, 2026: Husky has playful standoff with lion at zoo

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a fluffy dog came face-to-face with an unexpected "friend" during a zoo visit – a full-grown lion!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Yeti checks out the lion in his enclosure, with both animals appearing equally curious about one another.

The husky calmly watches as the lion begins gently pawing at the glass, prompting viewers to speculate about his intentions.

"by his pawing i think he wanted to play," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

Who knew a husky and a lion could look like instant best friends?
