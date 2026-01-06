Viral Video of the Day for January 6, 2026: Woman's bathroom upgrade goes wrong with hilarious fall
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman's attempt at a simple bathroom upgrade quickly spiraled into chaos – and millions of views – after a risky setup went wrong.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, which has amassed over 37 million views on TikTok, Shelby places a step ladder inside her bathtub to reach the wall above the tile.
As she climbs up to start painting, the ladder suddenly slips, sending it crashing down – and taking Shelby with it.
One viewer summed it up perfectly, commenting: "The vision was there...the execution, not so much."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@shelbyfromtheblock7