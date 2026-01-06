Viral Video of the Day for January 6, 2026: Woman's bathroom upgrade goes wrong with hilarious fall

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman's attempt at a simple bathroom upgrade quickly spiraled into chaos – and millions of views – after a risky setup went wrong.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, which has amassed over 37 million views on TikTok, Shelby places a step ladder inside her bathtub to reach the wall above the tile.

As she climbs up to start painting, the ladder suddenly slips, sending it crashing down – and taking Shelby with it.

One viewer summed it up perfectly, commenting: "The vision was there...the execution, not so much."

Check it out:

This DIY project turned into a full-blown fail!
This DIY project turned into a full-blown fail!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@shelbyfromtheblock7
