Viral Video of the Day for January 7, 2026: Woman stuns bar crowd by squatting Jaguars quarterback
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman named Natasha lifted Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence inside a packed bar.
Viral Video of the Day
In the hilarious clip, Natasha first takes a selfie with Trevor before casually asking if she could squat him.
The video then cuts to her doing just that, hoisting the NFL star with ease as friends and fellow bar-goers cheer in the background.
The moment sparked a ton of reactions online, with one viewer joking, "you're squatting $50M," while another wrote, "I’m f**king crying at the fact that he let you do this."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@nahtahshaa