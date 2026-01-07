Viral Video of the Day for January 7, 2026: Woman stuns bar crowd by squatting Jaguars quarterback

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman named Natasha lifted Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence inside a packed bar.

Viral Video of the Day

In the hilarious clip, Natasha first takes a selfie with Trevor before casually asking if she could squat him.

The video then cuts to her doing just that, hoisting the NFL star with ease as friends and fellow bar-goers cheer in the background.

The moment sparked a ton of reactions online, with one viewer joking, "you're squatting $50M," while another wrote, "I’m f**king crying at the fact that he let you do this."

Check it out:

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence let a random woman at a bar squat him - and people can't get over it.
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence let a random woman at a bar squat him - and people can't get over it.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@nahtahshaa
Viral Video of the Day for January 6, 2026: Woman's bathroom upgrade goes wrong with hilarious fall Viral Video of the Day for January 6, 2026: Woman's bathroom upgrade goes wrong with hilarious fall
Viral Video of the Day for January 5, 2026: Husky has playful standoff with lion at zoo Viral Video of the Day for January 5, 2026: Husky has playful standoff with lion at zoo
Viral Video of the Day for January 4, 2026: Passengers shocked as cooler spills raw meat on baggage carousel! Viral Video of the Day for January 4, 2026: Passengers shocked as cooler spills raw meat on baggage carousel!
Viral Video of the Day for January 3, 2026: Blender fail turns smoothie-making session into total chaos Viral Video of the Day for January 3, 2026: Blender fail turns smoothie-making session into total chaos
Viral Video of the Day for January 2, 2026: Toddler shows off confident dance moves in hilarious clip Viral Video of the Day for January 2, 2026: Toddler shows off confident dance moves in hilarious clip
Viral Video of the Day for January 1, 2026: Man pranks woman with mini telescope on train Viral Video of the Day for January 1, 2026: Man pranks woman with mini telescope on train
Viral Video of the Day for December 31, 2025: Baby otter tries fish for first time in adorable TikTok! Viral Video of the Day for December 31, 2025: Baby otter tries fish for first time in adorable TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day for December 30, 2025: Boy breaks down after ultimate Christmas surprise Viral Video of the Day for December 30, 2025: Boy breaks down after ultimate Christmas surprise

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@nahtahshaa

More on Viral Video of the Day: