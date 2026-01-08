Viral Video of the Day for January 8, 2026: Woman takes brutal staircase spill after tripping on stuffed animal

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman's hurried walk down the stairs took a painful turn after she slipped on a stuffed animal.

In the clip, the woman rushes down the stairs without looking where she's stepping.

She suddenly slips on a stuffed animal, losing her balance and sliding down the remaining steps.

As she tries to catch herself, the railing gives way and breaks, adding insult to injury.

"that railing was made of toothpicks," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

This staircase wipeout had viewers wincing - and questioning that railing!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@shikasadiku
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@shikasadiku

