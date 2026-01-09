Viral Video of the Day for January 9, 2026: Cat trapped under couch in hilarious mishap

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Kelly Christ

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a cat accidentally got trapped inside the couch as her owner was trying to clean up.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the little kitty is seen poking her head out as her owner, Saydee, lifts up the couch to fold its extension back in. Not realizing the cat is there, she pushes it back in and returns the couch to its original position.

"proof of life please," one user joked in the comments.

Thankfully, as Saydee confirmed in the caption, the cat was just fine after the hilarious mishap!

Check it out:

The cat adorably popped her head up, as if trying to alert her owner she was still in the couch!
The cat adorably popped her head up, as if trying to alert her owner she was still in the couch!  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@saydeegreene
Viral Video of the Day for January 8, 2026: Woman takes brutal staircase spill after tripping on stuffed animal Viral Video of the Day for January 8, 2026: Woman takes brutal staircase spill after tripping on stuffed animal
Viral Video of the Day for January 7, 2026: Woman stuns bar crowd by squatting Jaguars quarterback Viral Video of the Day for January 7, 2026: Woman stuns bar crowd by squatting Jaguars quarterback
Viral Video of the Day for January 6, 2026: Woman's bathroom upgrade goes wrong with hilarious fall Viral Video of the Day for January 6, 2026: Woman's bathroom upgrade goes wrong with hilarious fall
Viral Video of the Day for January 5, 2026: Husky has playful standoff with lion at zoo Viral Video of the Day for January 5, 2026: Husky has playful standoff with lion at zoo
Viral Video of the Day for January 4, 2026: Passengers shocked as cooler spills raw meat on baggage carousel! Viral Video of the Day for January 4, 2026: Passengers shocked as cooler spills raw meat on baggage carousel!
Viral Video of the Day for January 3, 2026: Blender fail turns smoothie-making session into total chaos Viral Video of the Day for January 3, 2026: Blender fail turns smoothie-making session into total chaos
Viral Video of the Day for January 2, 2026: Toddler shows off confident dance moves in hilarious clip Viral Video of the Day for January 2, 2026: Toddler shows off confident dance moves in hilarious clip
Viral Video of the Day for January 1, 2026: Man pranks woman with mini telescope on train Viral Video of the Day for January 1, 2026: Man pranks woman with mini telescope on train

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@saydeegreene

More on Viral Video of the Day: